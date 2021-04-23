Longtime Warson Woods City Attorney Paul Rost — also a longtime resident of the city — has resigned.
Rost, who had served as city attorney for 24 years, resigned Thursday, April 22.
City Clerk Kathy Mahany said Rost did not give a reason for his resignation.
However, his resignation follows recent controversy and a contentious town hall meeting on April 14 during which many Warson Woods residents told officials they oppose the city’s plan to merge its police services with that of Glendale.
The Warson Woods Board of Aldermen is postponing a vote on that action, and at its meeting on April 20, agreed to form a citizen committee about the issue.
Several residents have — so far, unsuccessfully — requested that the city conduct a non-binding straw poll by mail to gauge residents’ interest in the merger.
When contacted about his resignation, Rost said only: “I am a 20-plus year resident of Warson Woods .. other than that, I really don’t have much to add.”
The clerk said Warson Woods must appoint a new city attorney by June 15.
The Times will have more on this story in its next print issue.