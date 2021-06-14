Webster Groves Public Works Administrative Coordinator Karen Beck, who has been a city employee for more than three decades, is retiring at the end of the month — a year earlier than expected. Her last day with the city will be July 1.
Although Beck did not provide a reason for leaving, there have been recent discussions during council meetings about potential changes to retirement benefits as the city looks for ways to balance its budget deficit.
Beck’s early retirement comes on the heels of three resignations and three new hires since Marie Peoples became the city manager at the beginning of the year.
In another city personnel matter, Peoples confirmed that the human resources manager position has been filled and the person will start on Monday, June 14. Peoples would not release the name of the new hire, citing the Sunshine Law and employee confidentiality matters.
The position was vacated after Dawn Cole resigned at the end of March. Cole had been the city’s human resources manager for eight years. Her replacement makes the third hire since Peoples joined the city.
Joan Jadali, the city’s longtime director of finance and administration and assistant city manager, resigned on the same day as Cole. Jayne Draney, a part-time administrative assistant for four-and-a-half years, resigned in May. None provided a reason for leaving, but all left without securing employment elsewhere.
Last month, Eric Peterson — Peoples’ colleague from Coconino County in Arizona — filled the vacancy created by Jadali and became Webster’s assistant city manager and director of finance and administration. Although Peterson had applied for the city’s recently created director of public affairs and engagement, Peoples appointed him to the higher-paying position of assistant city manager. Some have questioned his qualifications for the position.
Jennifer Starkey, the director of community engagement at Webster University, was hired as the city’s director of public affairs and engagement position.