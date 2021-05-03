Longtime Warson Woods City Attorney Paul Rost has resigned.
Rost, who served as city attorney for 24 years and is also a longtime Warson Woods resident, resigned Thursday, April 22.
City Clerk Kathy Mahany said Rost did not give a reason for his resignation. She said Warson Woods must appoint a new city attorney by June 15.
Rost’s resignation follows recent controversy and a contentious town hall meeting on April 14 during which many Warson Woods residents told officials they oppose the city’s plan to merge its police services with that of Glendale. Many have publicly taken a stand, putting signs supporting the Warson Woods Police Department on their front lawns.
The Warson Woods Board of Aldermen is postponing a vote on the matter, and agreed to form a citizen committee about the issue at its meeting on April 20.
Several residents have requested that the city conduct a non-binding straw poll by mail to gauge residents’ interest in the merger, but the city has not yet taken such a poll.
When contacted about his resignation, Rost said only: “I am a 20-plus year resident of Warson Woods. Other than that, I really don’t have much to add.”