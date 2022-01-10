If there is anyone who is not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, take a drive behind Mercy Clinic, 1001 S. Kirkwood Road, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and see the people waiting in their cars to get tested.
Because of the high demand, the clinic will extend its closing time to 8 p.m. I drove there on a recent Monday, around 4:15 p.m., and there were over 150 cars lined up from the clinic parking lot, along Maryhurst Drive, winding around the Vianney gym parking lot and beyond. I understand the wait is from three to four hours.
Although everyone inside the clinic is doing the very best they can to help people, I have questions. Why is the wait line so long? A spokesperson for the clinic told me there is a long wait because there is a very severe surge in the number of people with serious COVID symptoms and their doctor has requested they have the tests.
Would additional staff help? Is there a way to pre-register and the people be given a time? Could the tests be administered at other sites? Is there no balm in Gilead? Yes, there is, and we must find a way to minimize the long wait in cars.
Erma Reid
Kirkwood