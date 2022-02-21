I read Ms. Rothbart’s response (Mailbag, Feb. 11) to Ms. Stoner’s long division math problem (Mailbag, Feb. 4) for parents to challenge their kids with. I have a few thoughts.
First, Ms. Rothbart, please do the math. You stated twice to Ms. Stoner’s challenge was to divide 5,783 by 73 in long hand. That was not the challenge Ms. Stoner submitted. 73/5,783 is a fractional number before converted to its decimal equivalent, a sort of word problem. Looking at 73/5,783 we would read “73 divided by 5,783.”
I cannot disagree there are some outstanding math instructors at Webster Groves High School. However, I believe Ms. Stoner’s point, although not expressed directly, is this: Excellence is a challenge expected to be met by both the teacher and the student. Ms. Stoner did not find this at Webster Groves High School and said she was largely unprepared for college math upon high school graduation.
Let’s say I’m the hiring manager at a firm looking for a new engineer. There are two seemingly equally qualified prospects that come to my office, and I have read both Ms. Stoner’s and Ms. Rothbart’s remarks about a long division math challenge in the WKT. After the niceties of an interview are over, I’d be very inclined to write “73/5783” with pencil on paper and push it across the table and say two words: “Solve it.”
I’m well aware the prospective candidate will never use long hand division on the job. But moreover, what I’m keenly aware of is that I need a hire with the right stuff. Do I see a “deer in the headlights” look or do I see the pencil get picked up and the problem solved in long hand? Which prospect would I consider to hiring?
If long hand division is obsolete, then are we to suppose excellence is obsolete, too?
Dave Doyle
Glendale