St. Louis finally has its own branch of Le Macaron French Pastries, right in Webster Groves at 111 W. Lockwood Ave. The pastry shop sells gelato, macarons, eclairs and other pastries, along with coffee drinks.
Le Macaron opened quietly on Friday, July 2. President and owner Jim McKibben said he plans to host a grand opening celebration at a future date.
“It was a tidal wave on opening day ... I’m thrilled,” said McKibben. “It’s amazing to be part of the community.”
McKibben said he’s experienced an outpouring of support ever since his move-in announcement was made. Webster Groves, he said, is the perfect home for his pastry shop.
“It’s a perfect mix of everyday services and shops and walking traffic. It’s the place to be,” he said. “What we keep hearing is we’re something new that everyone has wanted for a long time. We’re just fortunate and grateful we picked the right spot.”