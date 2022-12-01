Kueneke, Lois Rosalie (nee James), age 99, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 77 years to the late Clarence E. Kueneke; loving mother of James Kueneke, Jan (the late Peter) Prior, Chris (the late Ron Spruell) Burkart, Bill (Rose Ann Cole) Kueneke, Jackie (Dan) Kettelkamp, Don Kueneke and Patti (Ron) Miller; dear sister of Jackie Fleig, Charles James and the late Louis James Jr.; cherished grandmother of nine; dear great-grandmother of eight; dear mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend.
Private services were held by Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri. Interment was held at St. Peter Cemetery in Kirkwood. Donations in lieu of flowers to Siteman Cancer Center in memory of Lois R. Kueneke. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.