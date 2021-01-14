Laster, Lois M. Lois was a dedicated Christian, baptized at an early age at Saint Paul AME Church. She was the third of eight children, born to Gailton and Bertha Moore on March 22, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she attended Waring Elementary and Vashon High School.
Lois received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. Upon graduating, she interned at Cook County Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. She worked at Homer G. Phillips and St. Mary’s hospitals as a registered dietitian. Lois later worked at the University of Missouri-St. Louis Extension as a food and nutrition specialist, where she also retired.
On May 25, 1957, she married Gerald Kenneth Laster. She leaves a rich legacy of love and support to their children and grandchildren.
Lois, with a heart for helping others and a giving spirit, served on many boards and was affiliated with numerous organizations, which included the Shepherd’s Center and Epworth Children and Family Services. She was also a member of the American Dietetic Association, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and a longstanding President of United Methodist Women at her church.
Services were held Dec. 21, 2020, at Unity United Methodist Church in Webster Groves.