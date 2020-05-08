Lois Ellen Fast (nee Jones), 94, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, one day shy of her 95th birthday at Heisinger Bluffs.
She was born on May 7, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of John and Mabel (Nader) Jones. She was married on June 8, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, to Kenneth Fast, who preceded her in death on April 17, 2018.
Lois was a 1943 graduate of Columbus, Ohio, West High School and a 1946 graduate of Ohio State University where she received her bachelor of science degree in biology. Lois and Kenneth met at a USO Club in Columbus while he was training during World War II. After the wedding, they moved to Missouri.
After raising her children, Lois returned to school to obtain a teaching certificate. She taught biology at Horton Watkins High School in Ladue, Missouri, for several years. In 1972, Lois earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Montana. Her favorite and most notable job, however, was her employment in the 1980’s as a cartographer with the United States Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis.
Upon retirement, Ken and Lois moved to Jefferson City, but spent many winters in Brownsville, Texas. Ken and Lois traveled extensively, including trips throughout the USA, India, Europe and Australia. Lois was an avid reader, especially loving mysteries. She also enjoyed collecting and making miniatures for her three dollhouses. Lois took up oil painting in retirement and was proud to sell some of her creations. All her friends and family members remember Lois through her art. Lois loved singing in the church choir and was a member of Community Christian Church in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Survivors include her children Sarah Fast (John Madras) of Jefferson City, Missouri, Julia Calfas (John) of Oakland, California, Charles Fast (Sandra) of Tampa, Florida, and Alice Fast (Mark Smith) of Kirksville, Missouri; her son-in-law, John Christensen of Webster Groves, Missouri; her grandchildren Alex Christensen and Lois Christensen of Webster Groves, Missouri, Anna Nelson (Andy) and Joseph Madras of Springfield, Missouri, Megan Hooper (Justin) of Miami, Florida, and Katy Fast of Gardner, Montana; and her great-grandchildren Caroline, Margaret, Henry, Molly, Bryce and Maddox.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth V. Fast, her daughter, Emily Christensen, and her two sisters, Dorothy Boudeman and Judy Masters.
Lois will be laid to rest next to her husband Ken in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri, following a private family memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Dr. Kenneth V. and Mrs. Lois E. Fast Chemistry Operational Fund, Truman State University, McClain Hall 205, 100 E. Normal Ave., Kirksville, MO 63501, or a local food pantry.
