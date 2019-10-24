Williams, Lois Elaine, 92, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019.
Lois was born on Aug. 30, 1927, to Eddie and Jennie Johnson in Austin, Minnesota. She was the devoted wife of L.H. (Bill) Williams for 71 years. She was a wonderful mother to Barbara (Jeff) Anderson, Bruce (Janet) Williams, Doug (Debbie) Williams and Katherine (Philip) Geraci and sister to Shirley Opsal. She is predeceased by her brother Nathan. Grandmother to 11, great grandmother to 13; aunt, great aunt, godmother, sister in law and loved by countless other family and friends whom she loved deeply.
Lois was a passionate, loving Lutheran and a long-standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kirkwood. She was involved in many aspects of the ongoing church business; Women’s Circle, she was in the quilting group, on the WELCA church women’s board, the prayer chain, fellowship committee, a greeter, Sunday school teacher, Lutheran World Relief, OWLS (Older Wiser Lutherans), trained as a Stephen’s Minister, sang in the choir, VBS teacher, and made countless casseroles for church dinners!
She was in the group that started and continued to be involved with a Scandinavian Smorgasbord that was always sold out during the many, many years it was held. “Uff Da” was a common phrase heard around the house during these times!
Lois loved to travel with family, friends or just with Bill. Whether it was camping or hoteling, she visited almost all 50 states and Canada, Norway, England, Scotland, Sweden and Denmark, many times, returning to favorite places such as Tip Top Resort in Minnesota, Gulf Shores, Alabama, and family in Illinois, Minneapolis, Nashville, Colorado or in Norway.
In her early years, she was a school teacher at a one-room country schoolhouse in rural southern Minnesota, teaching all grades from 1 - 8. Flowers were a fun part of her life, and she had beautiful gardens for many, many years.
She went back to work outside the home later in life and enjoyed working at a fabric store. She loved to quilt and was able to bring home many swatches of fabric! She made quilts for almost every one of her grandchildren when they were born and when they graduated from high school and made quilts for many of her Great-Grandchildren when they were born.
Her faith in God and her prayer life sustained her. Mom was the heart of our family, and she deeply loved “her Bill,” her kids, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her entire extended family. Her eyes always lit up when a “little one” would run around her house. She will be missed deeply by those who knew and loved her.