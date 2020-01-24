Lockwood Chiropractic has been a vibrant member of the Webster Groves community since 1980. Dr. Sharon Whalen is devoted to helping patients achieve their maximum health in every stage of life. The practice offers chiropractic health care, acupuncture, functional medicine and functional rehab. Clients appreciate the personal attention and the relaxed, comfortable atmosphere of Lockwood Chiropractic.
Chiropractic is a neuro-muscular specialty that focuses on your body’s function and balance. “By treating the underlying causes rather than just the symptoms of physical problems, chiropractic helps the body fully recover,” Dr. Whalen said. “Chiropractic is certainly effective for musculo-skeletal pain conditions, however it is also a very effective treatment or co-treatment for headaches, ear aches, chronic sinusitis, pre/post-natal discomfort, arthritis and neuralgia in hands and feet.”
Dr. Whalen is excited to announce that Lockwood Chiropractic is the first clinic in St. Louis to bring the revolutionary ARPWave Neuro Therapy to its clients. This therapy has been widely used with professional athletes for over 15 years. ARPWave is a patented and proprietary high frequency, bioelectrical system that locates the source of pain. ARPWave’s unique system resolves chronic back and neck pain, sciatica, hip flexor injuries, shoulder injuries, elbow pain, knee injuries, plantar fasciitis, carpel tunnel post-surgical joint replacement and so much more!
Lockwood Chiropractic has three doctors on staff: Dr. Sharon Whalen, Dr. Kari Keller-Fluchel and Dr. Tobias Terhaar. The newest staff member, Dr. Tobias Terhaar specializes in functional rehab and the ARPWave Neuro Therapy.
“I just left and feel like a new person. Dr. Whalen is such a kind soul with a great bedside manner,” said one satisfied client.
113 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-962-6015