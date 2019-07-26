Lockwood Chiropractic has been a vibrant member of the Webster Groves community since 1980. Dr. Sharon Whalen assumed ownership of the practice in 2013 focusing on personal patient care in a private setting.
Dr. Whalen is devoted to helping patients achieve their maximum health in every stage of life. The practice offers chiropractic health care, acupuncture, functional medicine, nutrition and rehab.
Chiropractic is a neuro-muscular specialty that focuses on the body’s function and balance. A properly functioning spine and nervous system helps both preserve and restore health at all levels.
“By treating the underlying causes rather than just the symptoms of physical problems, chiropractic helps the body fully recover,” Dr. Whalen said. “Chiropractic is certainly effective for back pain, disc injury and chronic sciatica. It is also a very effective treatment or co-treatment for headaches, ear aches in children, pre/post-natal discomfort, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, plantar fasciitis, neuralgia in hands and feet, and sport injuries to shoulders, knees and ankles,” she said.
Lockwood Chiropractic has two doctors on staff: Dr. Sharon Whalen and Dr. Kari Keller-Fluchel. They practice low-force and non-force techniques for gentle and effective care. Clients appreciate the personal attention and the relaxed, comfortable atmosphere of Lockwood Chiropractic.
“I just left and feel like a new person. Dr. Whalen is such a kind soul with a great bedside manner,” said a recent client.
“Dr. Whalen has made it possible for me to continue doing what I love by keeping me pain free,” said another client. “Her holistic approach, her intuition and judgment as well as her friendly, loving reception make a person feel cared for and hopeful when in the midst of acute pain. Thank you”.
Lockwood Chiropractic
113 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-962-6015