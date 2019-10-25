Vehicle thefts have spiked this year across the Webster-Kirkwood Times readership area, with more than 100 cases to date. Slightly more than 40% of those have occurred in Kirkwood. In addition, there has been a sharp rise in items being stolen from inside vehicles.
“We have had six (10 as of Oct. 11) stolen vehicles so far this year in the City of Glendale,” said Glendale Police Chief Jeffrey Beaton. “This is up from last year, as we usually only have a few stolen vehicles a year.
“I would attribute them all as a crime of opportunity,” he said. “Three of the six were vehicles left unlocked with the key fobs left inside of the vehicles. We suspect that groups of individuals who were rummaging through cars stealing items realized the key fobs were inside and stole the cars as well.”
Beaton said the other three vehicles were stolen from the same home on the same night. In that case, the keys to the vehicles were visible through an unlocked window of the home and the suspect(s) were able to open the window and take them.
“All of the vehicles have been recovered either in North St. Louis City or North St. Louis County, abandoned and unoccupied,” Beaton said. “We have developed a couple of suspects, but arrests are pending.”
Beaton’s department has adopted a couple of informational campaigns to help address the issue. One is the “Lock It or Lose It” campaign while the other is a “Community Camera Registration” campaign. They were both posted on the city’s website and to its social media sites.
Rock Hill Police did not respond to a request for information. In Warson Woods, Police Sgt. Gene Tisius said that only one vehicle theft has been reported to date this year.
He said that theft was part of a residential burglary. The person or persons who broke into a home in August found a set of keys and took the car from the garage where it was secured.
“It’s completely opportunistic,” Tisius said of general vehicle thefts. “Kids come out here from the city and the east side looking for opportunities.”
He said the department puts notices in area publications to remind residents not to leave valuables in their vehicles or to keep them out of sight and to keep their vehicles locked when unattended.
Kirkwood & Webster Groves
Area-wide, there have been at least 260 reports filed for thefts of cash, electronics, guns and other items from vehicles, along with license plates, license plate tabs, gasoline and more. Gary Baldridge, the community service officer with the Kirkwood Police Department, provided this data:
• Since June 1, the department has reported more than 25 stolen vehicles. The common denominator in each incident was the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were somewhere in the vehicle.
• Since June 1, the department has taken more 200 theft reports of items stolen from vehicles. The vast majority of the incidents occurred overnight and the victim’s vehicle had been left unlocked.
In Webster Groves, the city has surpassed its high mark of 22 stolen vehicles that occurred a few years ago.
“A search of our computer system indicates that we have taken reports for 20 (21 as of Oct. 11) stolen vehicles this year-to-date,” said Lt. Andrew Miller, the police department’s public information officer. “Of those, over half of them were either unlocked with the keys inside or taken by a person known to the victim.”
However, Miller said he has not noticed a specific trend or indication of any sort of an auto theft ring operating in the Webster Groves area.
“To answer why/when vehicles may have been stolen would be speculative and cause for subjectivity,” he said.
When it comes to educating residents, Miller said police officials have posted public service announcements on the department’s Facebook page about the importance of locking doors and not leaving items of value inside vehicles.
Shrewsbury
In Shrewsbury, there have been 13 stolen vehicles reported in 2019, said Lt. Brent Goewert, commander of the police department’s bureau of field operations.
“It is hard to give an accurate motive to the criminals.” Goewert said. “However, seven of the 13 vehicles stolen this year have been unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle; only two of them were locked.”
Goewert said all vehicles stolen this year have been in the same area as vehicles that were rummaged through during the same time period.
“When the criminals are going through unlocked vehicles looking for change and locate a set of keys or key fob, they will then take that opportunity to steal the vehicle,” he said.
Automakers have unwittingly made it even easier to steal newer, unlocked vehicles with push-button starters.
“With the newer (push-button start) vehicles, the key fob only needs to be inside the vehicle to start,” he said. “When the door is closed and the key fob is in the vehicle, it will prompt you to push the brake and push the start button.”
This feature reduces the time the criminal needs to be in the vehicle before locating the keys. He added that when the vehicles are recovered, they are found unoccupied or crashed. The model years of the stolen vehicles range from 1997 to 2018. Shrewsbury is on pace to match or exceed its 2016 total.
“We use Facebook and a city-wide email program that sends out notifications to residents or whomever signs up for the alerts via the city webpage,” Goewert said. “We try to spread the word to lock vehicles and leave nothing valuable inside.”
Des Peres
Out west in Des Peres, with 11 vehicle thefts, the methodology is much the same.
“All the stolen vehicles were accessed with the keys that were left in the vehicle or keys that were left in another vehicle,” said Des Peres Director of Public Safety Eric Hall.
“The department could not locate any evidence of forcible entry during any incident,” he added. “All residential thefts from vehicles were from vehicles that were left unsecured, with valuables left inside.”
Hall added the department did have five reports where the vehicles had been forced open; however, these incidents occurred at businesses versus the residential areas. Hall said the department has increased educational efforts in reminding the community to secure their vehicles and valuables.
“Our department used our social media to remind the community to lock cars and secure valuables,” he said.
The department has also used its message board/radar trailer with the national program message, “Lock It or Lose It” and have stationed this message board around the city.
Along with education, the department has increased its residential patrols, particularly overnight. The department is also launching a “Community Camera” share program to assist in investigating and monitoring criminal activity in business and residential areas for activities like this.
With colder weather and the holidays approaching, there will be even more opportunities for these kinds of thefts. Unattended vehicles should be locked and not contain any valuable items.
______________________________________________________________
According to area crime reports through Oct. 18 of this year, municipalities registered the following number of vehicle thefts:
Des Peres – 11
Glendale – 10
Kirkwood/Oakland – 41
Rock Hill – 5
Shrewsbury – 13
Warson Woods – 1
Webster Groves – 23
TOTAL – 102
In addition, the same database for items stolen from vehicles revealed the results below. Precise theft counts were not always listed in the reports, so some data is estimated:
Des Peres – at least 28
Glendale – at least 28
Kirkwood/Oakland – at least 96
Rock Hill – at least 13
Shrewsbury – at least 44
Webster Groves – at least 51
TOTAL – at least 260