The statement that guns do not kill people, people kill people is false. People using guns may kill people is true.
The easiest solution to discourage gun violence is to make the gun inaccessible to people that might use it for violence. Steps should be taken to make it difficult for people with mental and emotional health problems to obtain firearms when they have gone beyond their limits of reason or self control. This holds true for young children too. It is important to deal with the person that might pull the trigger with counseling and support. This is a worthy but difficult objective.
It is a simpler task to require that gun permits be denied to those who have a history of mental illness, uncontrolled violence, or suicidal tendencies. And it should be required that all gun owners living with mentally or emotionally disturbed adults or with young children have guns locked in a cabinet.
Both the shooter and the gun need attention. The easier first step in breaking the connection to violence is to rid the at-risk households of weapons and to lockup the guns where children may have access.
Webster Groves