In the Kirkwood Crime Reports in the Jan. 24 Webster-Kirkwood Times, I once again note a resident who called the police after a theft from their unlocked car. While I strive to be sympathetic to those who have suffered criminal attacks, I cannot muster support for anyone who leaves their car unlocked and then is robbed.
Whatever folks may like to believe, it is not a safe world out there, even in “safe” suburbs like ours. My car is always locked when I’m not in it. If you don’t want your car robbed or even stolen, lock it whenever you’re not with it!
Kirkwood