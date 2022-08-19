Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business.
Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes while living in Europe as a child.
“This was never my plan to do,” she said. “But looking back on my life, this was a long time coming.”
When Painter realized she couldn’t find any street crepes in the St. Louis area, she took it upon herself to change that.
“About three years ago, I decided I would start my own place,” said Painter, who previously worked for a Boston-based publishing house.
“I knew I was quitting my job five months before I quit it,” she continued, noting that allowed her to prepare to launch The Fold. “I took those five months to make sure I had a strong plan in place so that when the last day of my job came, I was ready to hit the ground running (with The Fold).”
While many restaurants and eateries in the United States roll and stuff their crepes, that’s not how traditional street crepes are made, according to Painter.
“I feel pretty passionate about real crepes,” Painter said when asked about the name of her business. “Street crepes are folded up, not rolled.”
The Fold is currently a mobile business, with a custom crepe trailer that Painter designed herself. The trailer has a large viewing window for customers that Painter made sure to include.
“Part of the experience of getting a street crepe is seeing it being made,” she said. “I wanted to make sure it was about the whole experience.”
Painter recently pulled her trailer up to the Markets and Music in Sunset Hills. An event with live music and good food, a large crowd gathered around the quaint street crepe trailer. Adults and children alike stood in line to try some of the delicious offerings of The Fold, and smiles lit up the area both in and out of the trailer.
“It’s a fun experience to watch them making your crepe. Kids loved being able to stand on the stool and peek through the window,” said customer Becky Sanderson.
“The options are all delicious, but my favorites were the smoked salmon and the Almost Baklava,” Sanderson added, noting The Fold is also a great option for private events.
New and soon to be repeat customer Michelle Barz raved about Painter’s crepes.
“These crepes are so delicious — we fell in love with them while visiting the farmer’s market at Minnie Haha Park,” she said. “We got the cinnamon roll with bacon, and the berries with whip cream. They are to die for! I cannot wait till we try more!”
The Fold takes pride in its inclusion in communities around St. Louis, and Painter enjoys the personal aspect of the business.
“It’s fun. It’s hard to be crabby when you’re eating good food,” she said.
The Fold has been successful since its launch a few years ago, even navigating through COVID-19.
“The pandemic did not hurt me in the way that it hurt other food businesses,” Painter said. “The pandemic helped me get a really strong footing.”
One reason for this was because Painter embraced neighborhood parties during the pandemic, driving around to various locations to dish out her tasty crepes.
“The whole neighborhood would come out and order,” she said. “There was suddenly a real need for casual outdoor dining.”
Painter also noted there’s a market for street crepes in the St. Louis area.
“You get some people who have no idea what a street crepe is ... or you have people who already know what a street crepe is.”
Being able to attract both has brought success.
“I’m actually doing better than I projected,” she said.
The Fold’s main season is March through October, with a number of private events in November and December. On average, the business does about an average of about three events per week.
When asked about the potential of a permanent location for The Fold, Painter said that’s a future possibility.
“I would love to have a small brick-and-mortar place that is really just a window in the side of a building, but I’m not in a rush to find a place,” she said.
Starting The Fold was a big decision for Painter, and she has some advice for those who may be hesitant to follow their dreams.
“You have to have the right people behind you,” she said.
The street crepe business owner has no regrets from making her dream a reality.
“I feel like I’m seeing the world again the way I used to,” she said.
To learn more or find out where The Fold will be next, visit The Fold STL on Facebook or @thefoldstl on Instagram.
Ryan Luetkemeyer is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.