The Citizens’ Committee for Community Days is a group of Webster Groves Parks and Recreation staff members, Lions Club members, Masons and volunteers dedicated to creating a fun and exciting Fourth of July event for families and friends. 

2022 Committee Members include:

Committee Chairman, Sponsor & Fireworks Chairman

Scott A. Davis

Parade Committee

Karl Beke

Rudy Beuc 

Karen Schneider Carpentier

Jim Carpentier

Mark McCarthy

John Mikusch

Scott A. Davis

Family Night

Miki McKee Koelsch and Katie Kearbey, Pet Parade Co-Chairs

Support and Operations

Michelle Clemens, Administrative Support

Yvonne Steingruby and Mike Carter, Grounds Liaisons

Carnival, Midway & Barbecue 

Lions Club of Webster Groves 

Becky Speeler, Chairman

Media Relations

Jenny Starkey