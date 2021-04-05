Officials in Webster Groves, Rock Hill and Warson Woods hope to join 34 other municipalities in St. Louis County in having voters approve a local “use tax” at the polls on April 6.
If approved by voters, the use tax propositions would require that a local sales tax be paid on internet purchases of more than $2,000 per year from out-of-state vendors. That sales tax is 1.5-cents per dollar in Webster Groves and Rock Hill, and 1.25-cents per dollar in Warson Woods.
Proponents say the use tax would generate much-needed additional revenue for cities during a time when, due to COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, some cities are experiencing reductions in service fees and tax income. The use tax is also billed as a way to “level the playing field” for local merchants required to collect the local sales tax while out-of-state vendors are not.
Among other points made, opponents say that internet sales on “big-ticket” items are often necessary when merchandise is not available at the local level. Some of the concern in Webster Groves is with a lack of specifics on how revenue generated from the new tax would be spent. A simple majority is required for passage in Webster Groves, Rock Hill and Warson Woods.