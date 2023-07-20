Local triathlete Levente Lukács on Sunday, July 16, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest single-event triathlon completed in roughly 24 hours.
Starting in Lake St. Louis and ending near Des Peres, Lukács completed a 7.6-mile lake swim, 197.1-mile bike ride and 47.2-mile run in 25 hours and 19 minutes. His total of 251.97 miles beats the previous record of 226 miles for a single-event triathlon within that time frame.
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Lukács, a triathlon coach and professional triathlete who competes at the national level.
Lukács, who resides in Maplewood, used the opportunity to raise funds for cancer research through Pedal The Cause.
Lukács completed his 7.6-mile swim in Lake St. Louis in 3 hours and 13 minutes. His 197.1-mile bike took place along Centaur Road and was 9 hours and 45 minutes. He finished the event with a 47.2-mile run in 12 hours and 21 minutes at SBR Bicycles near Des Peres. In total, Lukács completed 251.97 miles of swimming, biking and running in 25 hours and 19 minutes.
His original goal was 240 miles. But after a chance find on YouTube only days before his attempt, he and his fiancé, Pattie, discovered that a man in Europe had already broken the previous record of 226 miles by completing a 241-mile triathlon last month.
The Journey Of More Than 250 Miles
Lukács started his swim at 5:49 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 — an hour later than he planned due to the darkness. He said the swim went well, and he finished more than 15 minutes sooner than his goal time for that portion of the triathlon.
After the swim, Lukács got on his triathlon-specific bike and realized he had a flat tire. He quickly switched to an extra road bike he had brought as a backup, but that threw him off his game a bit. Lukács was later able to switch back to his triathlon bike after the flat was repaired, but unlike the ease of his swim, the bike proved more challenging.
“I was expecting a rollercoaster (of a day), but a steady rollercoaster. This rollercoaster had huge ups and huge downs the whole time,” he said.
Lukács explained how he would feel great for a while, only to have his attempt efforts go downhill an hour later. At one point, he became very dizzy and narrowly avoided passing out.
Lukács had a much better start to the run than the bike. Prior the attempt, he had invited the public to join him for the first three miles of his run, stepping off at 5 p.m. from SBR Bicycles near Des Peres.
“I was about two hours late for the run,” he said. “I thought there might only be a few people left, but there were still lots of people cheering, running and ringing cowbells. I was going to take my first lap slow to transition from the bike to the run, but I ended up running a lot faster. The people gave me so much energy — it was a big boost.”
About halfway through the run though, his physical and mental state started deteriorating again. Now roughly 20 hours into the attempt, Lukács had yet to sleep and was fighting off beging dizzy.
He had to walk most of the rest of the run and barely remembers the last three loops. Lukács passed out five times during the final stretch of the run, but for the attempt to be valid, he could not stop for more than five minutes at a time.
Lukács said that when he reached the last half mile, he thought to himself: “I have to finish this.”
With the end in sight, he managed to run that last half mile all the way to the finish.
“It was something else,” Lukács said of the attempt.
Lukács said prior to the attempt, he thought passing out was his limit, but after passing out several times and being able to get up and keep moving again, he learned differently.
“Even when you think you’re done and your body’s done, you actually still have much more left,” he said.
Strength In Community
Lukács is grateful for the community support of his attempt. He said he could not have finished it alone.
“Every time I came around during the swim, there were more people on the dock cheering me on,” Lukács said. “There were people on the lake in kayaks calling my name and encouraging me. People were even there during the bike. They’d only see me for like three seconds, but they showed up anyway.
“And, for the run, there were people still walking with me at 3 a.m. — people I don’t even know,” he added. “The big thing I think I learned was that if I’m trying to give back to the community, they’ll give me a lot, too.”
Lukács paired his record attempt with raising money for Pedal the Cause, a nonprofit organization that donates 100% of its money to cancer research. Lukács has raised nearly $2,000 so far and hopes his record has inspired people to give more to these kinds of causes.
Lukács’ fundraising period ends on Sept. 24. To donate, visit pedalthecause.org and search for Lukács’ rider profile. To learn more about Lukács and his triathlon career, follow him on Facebook, find him on Instagram @levi_fitness1 or visit levitriathlete.com.
