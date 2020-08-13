When CJ Muggs opened at Lockwood and Gore avenues in Webster Groves in 1993, it was one of only two restaurants in the Old Webster business area. (The other was Two Nice Guys on Gore Avenue.) Now, there are about a dozen.
Sam Crall and his brother, Joe, with their parents, Jack and Carol Crall, had opened a CJ Muggs in Clayton a decade earlier.
COVID-19 hazards and restrictions have made 2020 a year like no other for area restaurants. CJ Muggs has stayed open throughout the pandemic, although it was restricted to curbside pick-up and carry-out for most of March and April.
“This year the COVID is the big issue for all of us,” said Crall. “It has pretty much affected all of us locally-owned businesses the same.”
Inside dining is currently limited to 25 percent of the 280-person capacity of the restaurant and its lower-level private event area. That limit includes staff.
Back-of-house employee numbers have to stay about the same to provide full menu services, said Crall. Fewer front-of-house employees are needed.
The restaurant had also closed on Mondays for special cleanings and suspended its Sunday brunches. Both Mondays and the Sunday brunches are back. The restaurant does close earlier, now at 9 or 10 p.m.
It has maintained its full offering of about 70 menu items throughout the challenges of this year. Crall has not noticed a significant difference in client choices of food during the pandemic. Summer salads continue to be popular. He said that a few more people are ordering comfort foods like the restaurant’s renowned meatloaf, Bayou shrimp and grits, grilled fish tacos, seafood gumbo or pan-roasted Tuscan chicken.
Crall said business is down about 50 percent. Tables inside are spaced for separation of dining groups in accordance with St. Louis County guidelines. Outdoor sidewalk dining has been popular. Most of the events scheduled for the private dining area have been canceled, but a couple of small groups still meet monthly. And the restaurant has hosted a socially-distanced bridal shower.
Tables are sanitized between each use. No condiments are kept on dining tables. Masks and gloves for employees are the norm. One employee is now responsible for sanitary safety in the kitchen at all times.
Crall said Muggs has a long enough history that they have some reserves to help get them through this trying year. He predicts business will not change much until there is an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
In the early months of the pandemic, both the Clayton and Webster Groves CJ Muggs prepared lunches for hospital employees, and police and fire department personnel. Some of those were charity donations and some were discounted quantity buys provided by area business concerns.
The Cralls stay abreast of changing St. Louis County Health Department directives. No Muggs employees in Webster Groves or Clayton to date have tested positive for COVID-19.
For that, Crall is grateful. He is also grateful for those members of the community who continue to support locally-owned restaurants during this challenging year.
Bon appétit!