In statewide races on Tuesday, Aug. 4, several candidates with local connections handily won their primaries setting them up for general election contests on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who grew up in Fenton and attended high school at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, took 86% of the vote for the nomination to be governor against her Democratic primary challengers Antoin Johnson, Jimmie Matthews and Eric Morrison.
Democrat Galloway will face Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson at the polls in November. Parson bested candidates Saundra McDowell, James W. Neely and Raleigh Ritter in his primary race.
On Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), Parson said he has been tested on the job since day one, leading Missouri through historic drought, floods, tornadoes, civil unrest and COVID-19. As governor, he vowed to protect Missourians and create new opportunities for state working families.
Galloway said Parson has opposed everything that Missouri voters have favored. She said she fears Parson will undermine the Medicaid expansion vote, as well as the vote for Clean Missouri and right-to-work issues. She said Parson is in no position to brag about his response to the COVID-19 health care crisis, which has taken an especially heavy toll on minorities.
Attorney General’s Race
Another statewide race with local connections is for the office of Missouri Attorney General. Glendale resident Eric Schmitt is the incumbent GOP nominee who will face off against Democrat attorney Rich Finneran.
Finneran bested Elad Gross in the Tuesday's Aug. 4 primary with 168,663 votes against Gross’s 128,328 votes.
Incumbent Schmitt said that as Missouri’s 43rd attorney general and chief law enforcement official, he is driven by constitutional conservative beliefs, which he applies every day as the lawyer for all six million Missourians.
Schmitt said public service has been a lifelong commitment with the duty of ensuring everyone is treated equally under the law.
Finneran said if he wins the seat in November, his mission is to return justice, fairness and transparency to the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
“Our un-elected attorney general needs to be held accountable for trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic, and for using the power of an office he didn’t earn to push his own partisan agenda,” Finnerman said.