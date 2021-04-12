Local boutiques are making it easier for St. Louis shoppers to shop small and reconnect with each other after a year apart.
Bring the Boutique STL is a growing partnership of small, local shops now offering custom in-home trunk show events or outdoor neighborhood shopping bazaars. Bring the Boutique answers the call for people looking to gather safely with friends, grab some great merchandise and support local businesses.
Here’s how it works: Party hosts contact Bring the Boutique STL with their requested party date and time. The host will choose boutiques based on which are available and Bring the Boutique then “brings the merch.”
Boutiques will set up in the customer’s home or bring tents and set up outdoors shopping bazaar style in neighborhoods for block party events.
Events are free to host, and boutique owners will provide small hors d’oeuvres from a selection of locally owned bakeries and charcuterie board makers with discounts for the party host.
Follow @bringtheboutiquestl on Instagram and Facebook for updates. Email bringtheboutiquestl@gmail.com or call 901-461-6078 to book an event and be part of supporting small local boutiques in St. Louis.
Participating boutiques include: Calihoo; Leopard Boutique; Claire Flowers; Never Enough; Modern Tribe; Sweet Boutique; Series Six; Woodberry Co.; Brixx & Stones; and Stout & Cellar.