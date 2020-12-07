Local mayors say they fear the passage of Amendment 3 on Nov. 3 will mean higher taxes and reduced representation for residents. That’s because a provision that wasn’t in the ballot language may allow the exclusion of children in apportionment counts for redistricting.
“First of all, it is just wrong to exclude children and other groups in a population count that determines legislative districts,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch. “I believe that Missouri is the only state in the country that would not include everyone in a legislative population count.
“For cities like Webster Groves that attract families with kids, often because of a good school district, it could be a huge negative,” she added. “Some say it only impacts boundaries of a legislative district, but there are other ramifications. If children don’t count, then funding for schools could be impacted and policies advocated by a younger generation of kids and younger parents could be ignored. This is wrong.”
Amendment 3 was promoted by rural legislators and the Missouri Farm Bureau. Critics of the amendment say it was designed to reduce the political clout of urban and suburban areas, especially those where households are likely to have more children.
A sponsor of placing the amendment on the ballot, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, contended it was based on “one person, one vote.” That would mean only voting-age residents would be counted, which would heavily favor districts where there are fewer children than in city and suburban districts such as Webster Groves and Kirkwood.
“This is a serious problem,” said Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin. “One of the biggest changes in Amendment 3 is language about how the districts would be drawn based on ‘one person, one vote.’
“This is vague and gives the legislature power to exclude counting people who do not have the right to vote,” Griffin explained. “It’s up to the legislature to decide whether children will count or not. Should they decide not to count children, Missouri would be the first state to exclude children and other non-voters in the counts used to draw legislative districts.”
Griffin said he’s concerned that the exclusion of children in legislative apportionment would shortchange students and leave educators without the resources they need in the classroom.
“The ballot initiative explanation included a line about how Amendment 3 may cost local governments significant revenue,” said Griffin. “This could very well be what that was referring to.”
St. Louis Republicans like former Missouri Sen. Jack Danforth opposed the passage of Amendment 3 because he said it was meant to “gut and overturn” the Clean Missouri Amendment passed in 2018 to make state districts more representative.
Danforth noted that the 2018 measure had the will of the people behind it with almost two-thirds of state voters supporting it. In contrast, Amendment 3 was approved narrowly by 51.02%. More clarity in ballot language likely would have sunk the Nov. 3 ballot issue.
“With the lack of clarity on who will be counted when legislative districts are redrawn and the potential ramifications to our community, legal action may be needed,” said Griffin. “It remains an open question whether it is legal to draw voting districts based on the number of eligible voters or another group other than all residents.”
Supporters of Clean Missouri say Amendment 3 should be taken to court for a lack of transparency that misled voters. Some say they also favor coming back to the voters to reinstate Clean Missouri and repudiate a measure meant to confuse voters.
“The transparency issue to me is much ‘lighter’ than the issue of eliminating a lot of folks from your population count,” said Webster Groves Mayor Welch. “I don’t know what the legal issue should be — as this should and will go to court. With Missouri the only state that won’t count everyone in its population, there must be more serious reasons to take this forward than the transparency issue.”
“Anything that gets this Amendment 3 overturned would be a positive for us,” added Welch. “But think about how much money is being and will be spent on elections to avoid the results of Clean Missouri. Where is that money coming from? Who is so opposed to including kids in a population count?”
Frustration Over Census
The potential for under-counting the population under Amendment 3 adds insult to injury for local officials after the 2020 census data collection was cut short this fall. The census also was hit by difficulties posed by the pandemic.
“Certainly the pandemic has affected this 2020 census and will likely result in an inaccurate count for the entire country,” said Welch. “The activities of census takers were altered and for senior living centers — like the many we have in Webster Groves — the focus turned to protection of residents and staff and not to census needs.
“I imagine that the census count was low on everyone’s list of priorities,” she added. “I can’t imagine that most people would respond well to someone they didn’t know knocking on their door during this pandemic.”
Welch said data shows Webster Groves had a reasonable census response with 82.6% of households responding. That’s better than the statewide response of 65.9%, but not as good as Warson Woods that had the highest response in Missouri at 91%.
“There are always problems when the population is under-reported since a lot of our funding depends on the population count,” said Welch. “As a pool city in St. Louis County, our portion of the sales tax is determined by this census count — and we will have to live with those numbers for the next 10 years.”
According to Welch, each uncounted person means a loss of thousands of dollars until the next census. The one-cent sales tax is only one example of revenue dependency on the population count. Kirkwood’s Mayor Griffin agreed with Welch and said even things like rankings in population are important.
“The census serves as a baseline for distributing federal funds to communities like those in St. Louis County,” said Griffin. “Without an accurate count, many cities will be denied the full funding that they deserve and need. I am hopeful that the higher self-response rates, due to the extension of the self-response period, can make up for some of the gaps in the count.”