Three local public libraries recently won grants from the Missouri State Library for enhancements to their technology programs.
Rock Hill Public Library was awarded $17,767 for the replacement of all public and staff computers, Kirkwood Public Library was awarded $13,382 for new technology in its youth services area and meeting room. Webster Groves Public Library will receive $12,579 to replace all 13 of its public-use computers.
These technology grants are made possible through the Institute for Museum and Library Services, a federal program administered locally by the Missouri State Library. In normal times, these grants come with a percentage match, but with passage of the American Recovery Plan Act (COVID-19 Stimulus Package) more money is available for institutions such as public libraries. This round of technology improvements will be 100% paid for out of grant funds.