Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave.: The book drop is now open. Curbside service begins Wednesday, June 3.
Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road: The book drop is now open weekdays from 1 - 6 p.m.
Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.: The book drop is currently open. Curbside service begins Wednesday, June 3.
University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Boulevard: The book drop is now open. Curbside service begins June 3, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 1 - 5 p.m. Also on June 3, patrons may submit print jobs at www.ucitylibrary.org/webprint or by emailing technology@ucitylibrary.org. The library’s wireless network is now available in the parking lot.
Maplewood Public Library, 7550 Lohmeyer Avenue: The book drop is now open. On Thursday, May 28, patrons can begin requesting items through the online catalog at maplewood.lib.mo.us. Curbside pickup begins Wednesday, June 3, Monday - Thursday from noon - 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Saint Louis County Libraries, all locations: Check out the article here.