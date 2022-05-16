Local theater groups took home several honors in April at the seventh annual Theatre Mask Awards presented by Arts For Life.
Kirkwood Theatre Guild’s production of the 1939 play, “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” won five awards, including acting honors for Ken Lopinot as Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy, Kent Coffel as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy and Brittany Kohl Hester as Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy. The play also won for Best Director Danny Brown and Costume Designer Abby Pastorello.
Kirkwood Theatre Guild led all groups with 13 nominations, and tied the record for most acting nominations in a single show with eight for “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”
Other winners included Shane Rudolph for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Drama in “The Desperate Hours,” which was presented by the Theatre Guild of Webster Groves.
The complete list of nominations can be found at https://tinyurl.com/8998twms.
The 22nd annual Best Performance Awards will held at 2 p.m. on Sunday,June 12, at the Frontenac Hilton, Clayton Ballroom, 1335 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Formal attire is requested, and the event will be general admission theater-style seating. A cash bar will be available. This year’s awards include nominees from the shortened 2020 and 2021 theater seasons.
Tickets are $25 and are available online at arts-for-life-2.square.site.
Reservations can also be arranged through the mail and tickets can be picked up at the venues on event day. Make checks payable to Arts For Life and mail to P.O. Box 16426, St. Louis, MO 63125. If ordering for a group, attach a list of individual names for box office pick-up.