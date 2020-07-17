As of Monday, July 20, all Dierbergs and Schnucks groceries will require patrons to wear masks to enter stores. Exceptions include children under 9 and those with health conditions that make wearing a mask unsafe.
Signs will be posted at all store entrances alerting customers to this change. Both chains will provide masks to shoppers without one while supplies last.
According to a press release from Schnucks, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. daily, and during designated senior hours, store employees will be stationed at the entrance to assist customers with masks and sanitize shopping carts. Customers can request grocery delivery by visiting https://schnucksdelivers.com.
Dierbergs also offers grocery delivery via their partnership with Shipt. Learn more about Dierbergs' COVID-19 updates here.