Plant-nerd heaven exists at Sugar Creek Gardens in Kirkwood to offer many horticultural options for spring sprucing, assured owner Ann Lapides.
For starters, Sugar Creek has boxwood and other topiaries in every size. The classic look of boxwood topiaries in pots creates a soothing scene, she said, mentioning these evergreens also look fantastic year-round. They grow slowly, are long-lived and need little care and they’re a great choice for busy gardeners, Lapides added.
“One of my personal favorites is our pink Weeping Cherry Tree, Prunus Pendula Rosea. It’s a stunning tree,” she described. “In April, deep pink flower buds open to ballerina-pink flowers on weeping stems, creating a curtain of pink blossoms. Flowers are followed by a smattering of red cherries that are loved by birds.”
Lapides added that glossy green foliage on the Weeping Cherry Tree’s hanging stems look fabulous when the plant isn’t in bloom; the foliage then turns showy red in the fall. She said these trees only reach eight to 10 feet tall.
Sugar Creek’s miniature tree collection is quite the hit with Bonsai enthusiasts. The store offers Bonsai planters for sale, too.
Located at 1011 North Woodlawn Ave., Sugar Creek Gardens was established by Lapides in 1990. It has since received multiple recognitions, including being voted “Best Garden Center in St. Louis” and being named one of St. Louis Top Garden Centers. The nursery also carry soils, fertilizers, landscaping supplies and garden instruments.
The Sugar Creek staff specializes in the best perennials, shrubs, annuals and Missouri native plants for St. Louis, covering seeds, bulbs and plants.
“But we adore all plants and carry as many varieties as can fit in the nursery,” added Lapides.
Regarding 2023 outdoor plant trends, she said during the pandemic lockdown, edible gardens took hold and have been surging ever since.
“Being both edible and pretty, small varieties of blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, herbs and veggies all grown in containers on patios certainly top the list,” she said.
“With our habitat in jeopardy, gardeners concerned about the environment flock to native Missouri plants,” Lapides added. “Native plants naturally fight off pests and diseases, and provide important food sources for our native bees, butterflies and birds.”
Container gardening is on the rise. Lapides said containers full of plants immediately dress up any outdoor space.
“Popular choices include colorful ceramic pots overflowing with blooming plants,” she noted.
Born from an obsession for horticulture that literally overgrew her home, Lapides opened Sugar Creek Gardens at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market with just a garden umbrella, cash box and a few hundred plants cultivated in her backyard and basement.
Now, Sugar Creek offers a well-vetted “Best Plants Of The Year” list:
• 2023 Native of the Year: Verbena canadensis/Rose Verbena is a favorite Missouri perennial that’s also named Glandularia canadensis. The plant provides clusters of rose pink blossoms from late spring through late summer and well into fall.
• 2023 Perennial of the Year: Stand By Me Bush Clematis paints areas with gorgeous, bell-shaped flowers for months. In late May, masses of the clear blue, adorable flowers adorn its one- to two-feet tall stems, looking like perfect little hats for garden fairies.
• 2023 Tree of the Year: Aesculus Pavia/Red Buckeye is reportedly one of the hardest to find, yet most desirable, Missouri Native trees. It has long panicles of bright red blooms in spring that attract Ruby-throated Hummingbirds.
• 2023 Hostas of the Year: Hosta Empress Wu is massive, colossal and as big as they come.
However, the best-selling Missouri native perennial is Asclepias tuberosa, otherwise known as Butterfly Milkweed, due to its role as required host plants for Monarch butterfly caterpillars laying their eggs, and as producing flowers that provide nectar for bees and beneficial insects.
For those seeking garden statuaries to accompany outdoor spaces, Sugar Creek’s brand-new styles are in. The team offers advice on planning sunny gardening areas that flower all season, as well as pollinator buffet areas or easy-care native, front-yard gardens.
Lapides offered growing tips for spring updates:
• Giving new plants a good start when planting will increase chances for success.
• Add compost or other organic matter and a starter fertilizer to the soil when planting.
• Keep newly planted selections well-watered until plants are established.
• A top dressing of mulch will help hold water in the soil and keep weeding to a minimum.
• Plants that flower profusely, such as roses and annuals, will require consistent moisture.
• And lastly, most plants, even trees and shrubs that have been in your landscape for years, benefit from deep soakings during dry spells.”
Lapides’ mantra for all of the local region’s different gardens and varied outdoor oases is: “There’s a plant for that.”