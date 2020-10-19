In statewide races on Nov. 3, several high-profile candidates sport strong local connections. Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, who grew up in Fenton and attended high school at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, will face Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson for Missouri’s top spot.
Another statewide race with local connections is for Attorney General. Glendale resident Eric Schmitt is the incumbent Republican nominee facing off against Democrat attorney Rich Finneran.
Both Cook Report polling and Larry Sabato’s Center for American Politics show that state races are close and growing tighter in Missouri, a stark change from 2016 ad 2018 contests.
Galloway vs. Parson
Health care is very much on the minds of Missourians in the 2020 election cycle. Part of that concern is due to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson contracting COVID-19 in a viral pandemic that has had a major impact on the economy.
In a debate sponsored by Missouri Press Association in Columbia last week, Parson said he has recovered from the disease and the state economy is also in recovery with unemployment falling from a high in April of more than 10%.
Parson gave himself a good grade for handling the pandemic in the state. He noted that he has used a balanced approach, attempting to keep businesses open while not requiring draconian measures that would hurt jobs.
Galloway punched back on the virus issue, noting that the state is continually rated in a “red zone” with high infection rates. She also said he has mimicked his party leader, Trump, by not providing a good example of health safety with his dismissal of “the dang masks.”
The Galloway campaign notes that just as Trump has been unable to protect himself, his White House or his federal employees from Coronavirus — Parson also is unable to protect himself and his state government employees. More than 1,800 state employees have tested positive for the virus. If GOP policies can’t protect the people at the top, how can the general public have confidence they are being protected?
Parson continues to go after Galloway for being weak on crime issues and for wanting to defund the police. Galloway said she has never advocated for cutting police budgets, and it’s actually Parson who has made cuts to law enforcement.
Parson emphasizes his support of the Second Amendment. He recently said he would pardon the McCloskey couple in St. Louis if convicted for brandishing weapons in a confrontation with demonstrators in their Central West End neighborhood.
In addition to promoting gun rights, Parson emphasizes his rural state roots and values with the accent on morality, a strong work ethic and an exemplary Christian lifestyle.
Galloway says Parson has opposed everything that Missouri voters have favored. She says she fears Parson will undermine the Medicaid Expansion vote, as well as the vote for Clean Missouri and on right-to-work issues. She says he has lied about her record and has sought to exploit the racial divide in the state for his campaign purposes.
Parson and Galloway are not alone in the race for governor. The Green Party’s Jerome Bauer supports more attention to climate change issues and a guaranteed basic income for residents. Libertarian Rick Combs supports free enterprise and better adherence to Constitutional guidelines in governance.
Schmitt vs. Finneran
In the race for Missouri Attorney General, incumbent Schmitt says that as Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General and chief law enforcement official, he is driven by constitutional conservative beliefs. Schmitt says public service has been a lifelong commitment with the duty of ensuring everyone is treated equally under the law.
Schmitt says he has fought for state citizens by initiating or being part of lawsuits that will benefit Missourians. He has joined other state attorneys general in the legal battle over the constitutionality of the federal Affordable Care Act, sometimes referred to disparagingly as Obamacare.
Schmitt also has made headlines and national TV shows for filing a lawsuit on behalf of Missouri against China. Schmitt’s lawsuit claims that China violated Missouri law by “failing to quarantine its population against a virus known to be exceptionally dangerous.”
The suit also states that China’s conduct on the COVID-19 pandemic “was unreasonable and was reckless in light of the known risks” of the virus and demonstrates “a complete indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of the public.”
Finneran says Schmitt’s lawsuits are publicity stunts and that an action against China is not the province of state government, but of federal officials. He says it’s “exceedingly unlikely” that Missourians will ever see a dime from the lawsuit against China.
Finneran says his mission is to return some equilibrium to state government, as well as bringing justice, fairness and transparency to the Attorney General’s office. Finneran refers to Schmitt as the “unelected Attorney General,” since he was appointed to replace Josh Hawley, who ran successfully for U.S. Senator from Missouri in 2018.
“Our unelected Attorney General needs to be held accountable for trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic, and for using the power of an office he didn’t earn to push his own partisan agenda,” Finneran adds.
Schmitt is recognized locally for having served as a Glendale alderman from 2005 to 2008, representing that city’s Ward 3. He went on to become a member of the Missouri Senate, representing the 15th State Senate District from 2009 to 2017.
Finneran garnered local headlines in Webster Groves when, as a federal prosecutor, he handled a major financial fraud case involving Martin Sigillito, a Webster Groves attorney convicted of running a $50 million Ponzi scheme for several years.