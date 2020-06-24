As social distancing limits are lifted, more and more of St. Louis is reopening each week — and coffee shops in Kirkwood and Webster Groves are no exception.
Caffeine-lovers may soon once again have the freedom of choice in where they buy their brews, but for now, hours are limited at many of the city’s favorite java jives.
Among the partially reopened shops is the Webster Groves Garden Cafe, 117 E. Lockwood Ave. The cafe is currently only open for live music on Friday evenings from 6-8 p.m., weather permitting, and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for carryout only.
Fans of the Garden Cafe can still get some of their favorite fixes delivered, including 12-ounce bags of coffee, 32-ounce jars of cold brew and Tamale Man tamales.
“We’re not sure when we’ll be able to fully open,” said owner Gary Schoenberger, who operates the cafe with his wife, Mandy. “We’d like to thank all of those who have supported us, especially through these trying times.”
The Webster Groves Garden Cafe’s GoFundMe page is still active and collecting donations.
Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop, 803 Marshall Avenue, is also operating on limited hours. Coffee is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Guests can peruse plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the first hour reserved for high-risk browsers only.
Masks are required and gloves are encouraged. Only 10 customers are permitted to enter at a time and separate entrances are now mandatory for the coffee shop and garden shop. Cash is no longer accepted and all payments must be made via card.
“Thank you for your continued support,” shop owners said in a Facebook post announcing the changes. “Please be safe out there as the city makes this wacky transition.”
Kaldi’s Coffee in Kirkwood, 120 S. Kirkwood Road, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for limited dine-in, carryout or delivery. Visit them at kaldiscoffee.com for more details or to order from the Kirkwood location or others.
Starbucks locations in Webster Groves (1 S. Old Orchard Ave.), Rock Hill (9616 Manchester Road) and Kirkwood (343 S. Kirkwood Road) are open for regular hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekends. Customers may enter the store to place and pick up orders, or orders can be placed via the Starbucks mobile app. Dine-in service is not available at this time.