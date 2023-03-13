Holy Redeemer and Annunciation parishes of Webster Groves are supporting their sister parish in St. Jean du Sud, Haiti, to help eliminate hunger.
“Making Haiti Green Again” is a five-year project designed to increase food production by smallholder farmers while promoting sustainable farming practices.
Decades of deforestation have degraded topsoil and agricultural productivity in Haiti. This program, implemented by the Smallholder Farmers Alliance, will establish a tree nursery in St. Jean du Sud and provide participants with agronomic training, quality crop seeds, and tools in exchange for planting and caring for the trees.
This “Tree Currency” program has increased farmers’ yields by 40% and household income by 50% in other Haitian communities. To date, over seven million trees have been planted in Haiti through collaborations such as this.
The goal after five years is to plant 75,000 trees, establish self-supporting farmer cooperatives that continue the agroforestry program, ensure access to high-quality seed through a community seed bank and continue sustainable farming practices.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Jim Baum at jabaum54@gmail.com or call 314-853-7747.