An area nonprofit that’s heavy on fabric is bursting at the seams.
Charity Sharity, which has operated out of founder Carole Splater’s basement in Crestwood for the past two decades, has outgrown its space. The organization is in need of a new place to call home before it can continue the work it started 20 years ago.
What began as a way for a group of fabric-loving friends to share unwanted fabrics with each other has grown into an organization based on “sharing with those who sew for charity” that serves thousands of people locally, and even around the world.
The nonprofit receives donations of fabric, yarn, sewing supplies and sewing equipment, which are then distributed to those who use them in the service of others. Dozens of organizations in the St. Louis area, including Webster Groves and Kirkwood, are the recipients of goods from Charity Sharity.
Donations most often come in the form of fabric stuffed in 13-gallon kitchen trash bags. Splater said Charity Sharity receives — then sorts and sends out — roughly 40-60 of those bags of donated fabric each week. It’s also become more and more difficult for Splater and her volunteers to constantly haul the heavy bags up and down the basement stairs.
“We have outgrown my space. There is too much coming in and going out,” Splater said, noting that’s a good problem to have, but one that demands more space than what her basement affords.
“We also need more space to work,” she added. “When donations come in, we do not always have an immediate place to send them, so we hold them until we do. We have a weekly ‘sort’ day and fill requests for the week and put the rest aside. Eventually, all of it goes out to our 200-plus receivers.”
Splater said she hopes Charity Sharity might be able to find space in a church, or perhaps a shuttered school. She estimates needing the equivalent of two-to-three typical classrooms.
“We have no money so we can’t pay rent, but I’m hoping that a church or school that has room could adopt us,” she said, noting it would be ideal to have a location near her Crestwood home.
Splater said Charity Sharity’s efforts will have to remain on hold until the nonprofit can find a new home.
“Until we can find space, we have to take a break,” she said.
To contact Carole Splater, email gcgreentree@sbcglobal.net.