There are a number of notarization services available leading up to the Nov. 3 election.
• A notary will be available in the front vestibule of the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., every Wednesday through Oct. 21, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and every Saturday through Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks are required. Bring a photo I.D.
• The city of Webster Groves will host two ballot notary drives. This first is on Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. until noon at the Dogwood Pavilion at Blackburn Park and at the Ivory Crockett Park Pavilion.
The second is Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, at the main pavilion at Blackburn Park, at the Ivory Crockett Park Pavilion and at the Southwest Park Pavilion.
For details, visit www.webstergroves.org/notarydrive.
• Webster Groves Presbyterian Church will offer free mail-in ballot notarization services on Sundays, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from noon to 3 p.m. Notary services will be held on the parking lot on the east side of the church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
Masks must be worn.