When I was younger, I flirted with the edges of my identity, bobbing and weaving over the boundaries of my personality while I tried to find what “me” meant. Sometimes I would expand myself and feel exhilarated. Other times, I would cross that line and feel like I betrayed something deep within me.
But, with time, I gradually stopped swaying out to the edges of myself. I became subdued. I was doing the prescribed routine of a life, but never feeling fully alive. I had contained myself into the narrowest version of my identity — a dancer restricted to the center of the stage, too bound by my own constraints to make the bold movements that would fill the entire space.
This constriction was rooted in the belief that I needed to be solid and stoic for the roles I hold. I felt that I couldn’t waver from the middle because that is where I harnessed my strength. I just needed a strong core to hold everything together — the edges didn’t seem to hold any value anymore.
In the past two years though, I have started exploring the edges again. I started asking myself: What makes me feel the most alive? Boy, that question is a big, beautiful one.
I’m not just talking about something that feels enjoyable. I’m talking about the wide-eyed, open-hearted fullness you feel when you have to inflate your lungs in an attempt to breathe in the whole experience. It’s important to make a distinction here between wide-eyed and wild-eyed, though. Wild-eyed is reckless and often mindless. I’m talking about wide-eyed in a way that requires your full, undistracted presence.
For me, I feel this aliveness when I ...
• Travel — especially to a different country, where I am forced to contemplate each new smell, sight, sound, etc., because nothing has been cataloged away as background noise
• Hike — preferably somewhere with a captivating view
• Paint — something abstract and free
• Dance — not just a gentle sway, but a bold statement
One thing I have noticed about this list is that each example is an immersive experience that requires a shift from my mind to my body. When I do things that demand attention to my body, my perspective shifts. It begins awakening my senses and subsequently my soul.
So, my question for you is this: When was the last time you felt fully alive? What brings you to the edges of yourself? I would encourage you to make sure you’re not neglecting these experiences or saving them for later when you have more time. Every day your life is being lived whether you are fully alive for it or not. Give yourself permission to dance to the edges of the stage again.