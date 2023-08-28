Amusement abounds in Springfield, Illinois. With historical sites, retail shops, delicious food and so much more, it’s a trip the family won’t soon forget.
History buffs will enjoy an abundance of Abraham Lincoln attractions including galleries, theaters and historic displays at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.
Walk the streets of Lincoln’s New Salem, visit the restored Lincoln Home and explore the Old State Capitol where Lincoln rose to prominence. Finish off a presidential tour with a visit to the Lincoln Tomb, where lies the remains of the 16th president of the United States, along with his wife and sons.
Pick up an explorer passport online and go on one of two adventures. In “Abe’s Hat Hunt,” go on a scavenger hunt throughout Springfield to find President Lincoln’s hidden hats and earn some fun prizes. In “Living Legends,” experience Route 66 through Springfield’s most legendary local entrepreneurs.
After an exciting day and a delicious meal, tuck in for an evening at one of Springfield’s many hotels or camp out at numerous campgrounds.
With tons of outdoor attractions like Adams Wildlife Sanctuary, Centennial Park and the Interurban Trail, as well as several golf courses, there’s plenty to do for all outdoorsmen.
Halloween fans won’t want to miss October fun in Springfield with pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes and haunted trails. For even more spooky fun with a historic twist, go on Lincoln’s Ghost Walk, running through Oct. 28 at Old State Capitol Plaza.
The 2023 International Route 66 Mother Road Festival runs Sept. 22-24 in downtown Springfield. Come on out for cars, music and fun. Weekend highlights include live music, the Friday night Route 66 Night Cruise with up to 2,000 classic cars cruising into downtown, and the Saturday afternoon Burnout Competition.
Find a full calendar of upcoming Springfield events and plan your stay at visitspringfieldillinois.com.