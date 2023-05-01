For a trip you won’t forget, bring the whole family to Springfield, Illinois.
Amusement abounds with historical sites, retail shops, delicious food and much more.
History buffs won’t want to miss the abundance of Abraham Lincoln attractions.
Explore galleries, theaters and historic displays at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. Walk the streets of Lincoln’s New Salem, visit the restored Lincoln Home and rub the nose for luck at the Lincoln Tomb, where lies the remains of the 16th president of the United States, along with his wife and sons.
Pick up an explorer passport at the Springfield Visitors Center and go on two adventures with 25 sites, attractions, museums and culinary adventures. In “Abe’s Hat Hunt,” go on a scavenger hunt throughout Springfield to find President Lincoln’s hidden hats and earn a fun prize.
In “Living Legends and Landmarks,” experience Route 66 through Springfield’s most iconic 66 local entrepreneurs and locations.
After an exciting day and a delicious meal, tuck in for an evening at one of Springfield’s many hotels or camp out at one of its numerous campgrounds.
With tons of outdoor attractions like the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary, Centennial Park and the Interurban Trail, as well as several golf courses, there’s plenty to do for all outdoorsmen.
Take in one of the several summer festivals, visit the Illinois State Fairgrounds and “Slide Down 66” on a four-story high iconic giant slide, indulge at the farmers market and enjoy a concert at the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon in Washington Park. Take part in the 14th season of “History Comes Alive,” June 2 through Aug. 6, throughout historical sites.
The 22nd annual “International Route 66 Mother Road Festival” runs Sept. 22-24 in downtown Springfield. Come out for cars, music and fun. Weekend highlights include live music, the Friday night Route 66 Night Cruise with up to 2,000 classic cars cruising into downtown and the Saturday afternoon Burnout Competition.
Find a full calendar of upcoming Springfield events and plan your stay at visitspringfieldillinois.com.