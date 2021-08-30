Just 90 minutes south of St. Louis is Frohna, Missouri, home of the Saxon Lutheran Memorial, dedicated to preserving and proclaiming the life and faith of the Saxon Lutheran immigrants.
With authentic log cabin homes, buildings and furnishings from the early 1800s, Saxon Lutheran Memorial has shared the pioneer culture and Lutheran faith of the original Perry County settlers with the public for 50 years.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial was designated in 1964 as a historical treasure by the National Park Service. It continues to be a destination for school field trips, bus tours and families wanting to rediscover their Lutheran or Perry County roots.
Visit Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the annual Fall Festival. Enjoy a walk into a history book with live demonstrations, handmade crafts, German food, musical entertainment, apple butter cooking, blacksmithing, bread baking, a petting zoo, attendance prizes, horse and buggy rides, and more.
The Saxon Lutheran Memorial is located at 296 Saxon Memorial Drive. To learn more, visit the Saxon Lutheran Memorial on Facebook or call 573-824-5404.