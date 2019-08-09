I was floored to see the Webster-Kirkwood Times’ letter page today (Mailbag, Aug. 2 issue), especially Tommy Suleski’s piece entitled, “Stop Emboldening Criminals.”
It left me livid and with a lump in my throat. Tommy missed entirely that in the stop reviewed by the council neither the driver nor the passenger of the car was criminally charged by the Webster Groves Police Department. Furthermore, the driver was not summoned to court for any municipal violations, but the passenger who owned the vehicle was by University City.
Webster police issued no summonses.In America, we are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Until someone stands before a judge and is convicted, they are not criminals. And yet Tommy felt so validated in labeling two women which he does not know as “criminals” that he chose to publish his opinion on such for all to read.
The fact that Tommy took so publicly such a stance says a lot about the mindset of many in our community. It is why our black friends and neighbors tell us they do not feel welcome here. Why we are known across the region as a “sundown town.” Why the Missouri Attorney General’s report shows a very significant racial disparity in vehicle stops in Webster Groves. Why many of us stand up and speak for the unheard that Tommy relegates to “criminals,” including Council Member Arnold. She represents all Webster Groves residents, not just folks like Tommy. And she has shown that she does just that.
Seth Faucett - Webster Groves