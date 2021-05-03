The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced a return to in-person performances with “Mlima’s Tale,” a moving, lyrical journey from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. The production runs from May 28 to July 11.
“We are elated to bring this beautiful story of ‘Mlima’s Tale’ to our audience and excited beyond measure to share the journey with our patrons in person,” said Augustin Family Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. “We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes with our various partners to safely bring the magic of live theatre back to the stage and cannot wait to welcome everyone home.”
“Mlima’s Tale” tells the story of a majestic and powerful African elephant murdered for his tusks. From beyond the veil of death, Mlima’s spirit follows the path of his tusks on a captivating and haunting journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade.
“Mlima’s Tale” is The Rep’s first production at COCA’s state-of-the-art Berges Theatre. The St. Louis County Department of Health has given approval for reduced capacity performances at COCA.
Tickets will be available to the general public on May 20. For tickets or more information, visit repstl.org.