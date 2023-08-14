In response to Randy Drilingas’ column in the July 28 issue, I am in full sympathy with him regarding the cost of tickets for live musical performances these days. There is so much live music that I would like to hear on a monthly basis, but sadly, I have to limit my ticket purchases to just a handful each year.
Fortunately, there are many opportunities in the WKT readership area to attend free concerts, many of which are outdoors — per Randy’s stated preference.
For example, the Kirkwood Arts Commission hosts the annual Making Music Concert Series, which presents six concerts each summer at Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. These concerts feature a wide variety of musical genres with bands presenting outstanding quality performances. These free concerts typically attract anywhere from 400 to 800 or more people. In fact, a recent performance by Ticket to the Beatles drew an estimated 1,200 enthusiastic fans who spilled well over into the lawn above the amphitheater.
We have two summer concerts remaining: Rosewood (1960s & 1970s Americana and country rock) on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Tim Cunningham (rhythm and blues sax player) on Saturday, Aug. 19, both at 7:30 p.m. I encourage all who are tired of exorbitant live event ticket prices to come out and enjoy a summer evening in Kirkwood Park. Bring a friend. Bring a picnic basket. Bring your love of live music. Then, join us again at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. to hear Diesel Island’s inspired classic and outlaw country music.
Support your local artists ... it doesn’t have to cost you a fortune!
Erika Whittaker
Making Music Concert Series Chair
Kirkwood Arts Commissioner