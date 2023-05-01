There is an old Dutch exhortation — “Live, and Let Live” — which I wish was more widely practiced, and which could go a long way toward rectifying the current antagonism surrounding the “trans” issue. But it needs to be practiced on both sides.
Personally, I don’t care how anyone wants to perceive themselves. But I don’t like being told how I have to perceive them. And I don’t like being rebranded as “cis” without my permission — I have always been perfectly happy being male, thank you very much. New words to describe yourselves is fine; new words to describe me? Well, maybe you should ask first.
And while I’m at it, since we already have meanings for the words “them” and “they,” I object when someone unilaterally tells me those aren’t the meanings anymore. Language is just as important to me as it is to trans people.
I would think people who don’t like the way other people “make them feel” would be more aware of how they make other people feel. On BOTH sides of the issue.
M.T. Nuelle
Ballwin