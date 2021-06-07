Enjoy live music, celebrate Juneteenth and support African American culture and history with “Lifting Voices in Challenging Times,” a live concert on Saturday, June 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. under the trees at Peace Church, 204 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
Masks and social distancing are recommended. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
All music to be performed was written by African American songwriters or exemplifies the spirit of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States.
The concert is produced by Good Trouble. It will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/jim51ford and available for later viewing on the Good Trouble St. Louis Music YouTube page.