In the midst of a global pandemic, students at The College School in Webster Groves are working to create world peace — from their classroom.
The World Peace Game, created by master teacher John Hunter, is a hands-on political simulation that helps students explore the connectedness of the global community through economic, social and environmental crises, and the imminent threat of war.
Students wrestle with complex global problems — including war, pandemics, climate change, refugee crises and more — working together over several days to negotiate solutions and peaceful outcomes.
Upon first learning about the World Peace Game, Mindy Bhuyan, fourth grade teacher at The College School, knew she had to bring the program to her students.
“As an educator focusing on experiential education, I knew this game would be a perfect complement to our curriculum,” said Bhuyan. “After spending a year researching the game and training with educators from around the globe, I introduced the game to my students two years ago, and it has become an instant highlight during our fourth grade year.”
Visually, the game has four layers made of acrylic: the top level is space, the next level is airspace and sky, the third layer is land and the bottom layer is undersea. On the land layer, there are four countries on each edge with a Secret Empire in the middle. The countries all have different resources, budgets, cultural be-liefs and values. Students serve in roles such as prime minister, secretary of state, minister of de-fense and chief financial officer. Students are given a dossier that lays out 23 crises they need to solve.
During this problem solving, the World Peace Game offers students the very real possibility of failure. Failure allows them to think in new ways, consider other possibilities and reinvent their own understanding. Students are challenged to find what is right.
“The game has many benefits for students, as it supports collaboration, compromise, and builds skills for communicating and resolving conflict, all while incorporating different perspectives and interests,” said Janelle Finder, Bhuyan’s team teacher. “It teaches children how to live and work with tomorrow’s uncertainties and foster much needed compassion in the world.”