As spring blooms, the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road in Kirkwood, is offering three small group, friend and family programs for 2021.
With Private Creation Station Boarding Time, celebrate a birthday, a graduation or just spend time with up to 17 friends.
Become a conductor for the day! Join the C.P. Huntington Miniature Train crew for an hour of fun and find out first hand what it’s like to be a train engineer. Participants will take home a conductor hat, bandana and a train whistle.
Lastly, plant roots at the museum for Pollinator Picnic Table Pals. Receive a picnic basket filled with group activities for young ones.
All programs have limited availability and are first-come, first-served. Sign up for a slot at tnmot.org/childrens-special-playtime-celebrations.