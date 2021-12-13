Parents and students are requesting more information from Webster Groves School District administrators after a longtime English teacher at the high school was indefinitely suspended.
Parents of students in Melissa Rainey’s class at Webster Groves High School were notified via email that as of Monday, Nov. 22, Rainey “will be out of the classroom for an indefinite period of time.” The email, signed by Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin, said a qualified substitute will provide instruction to students in the meantime. No additional information was provided.
The Webster Groves School District declined to comment on Rainey’s suspension, noting that the district does not comment on confidential personnel matters.
A petition on Change.org titled “Get more transparency from the WGSD administration about Ms. Rainey’s suspension,” seeks to do just that. According to the petition started by Webster Groves High School senior Corvin Haake, a Turkey Day spirit week activity might have triggered Rainey’s suspension.
“On Friday, Nov. 19, it was the third day of spirit week, where we dress like our movie. The seniors’ movie was ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’ which is a movie where the main character skips school for the day,” Haake wrote in the petition. “We decided to go into the courtyard 10 minutes from the end of the school day and dance to ‘Twist and Shout,’ an iconic song from the movie. Ms. Rainey assisted by playing the music out of her classroom window.”
According to Haake, students have been called into the principal’s office regarding the incident but none have been informed why Rainey was suspended. The petition had garnered more than 1,000 signatures as of Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Rainey is a Webster Groves High School alumni with two children in the district. She has taught at Webster Groves High School for 16 years and is well liked among many students, according to the petition.