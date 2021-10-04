I would like to respond to Michael Fansler’s letter questioning whether a green economy, meaning one that isn’t based on fossil fuels, is feasible. While there is no doubt that the challenge the world faces is enormous, it is in fact absolutely necessary.
His statement that “No computer model has accurately predicted temperature increases related to just CO2, as they employ dozens of variables that involve human manipulation and misrepresent the CO2 impact on the temperature” is not only just plain wrong, it is besides the point.
Scientists have known about the greenhouse effect for over 100 years, and we know without any doubt that carbon dioxide is a key component of the earth’s climate system. Ice cores have been extracted from both Greenland and Antarctica, and we know that atmospheric CO2 rises and falls basically in sync with global temperatures going back at least 400,000 years. This is not a computer model prediction. It is geologic history. It is fact.
So we really have little choice. We either make the transition to clean energy or we suffer the consequences if we don’t. As the QAnon people say, “Do your own research.” And “research,” usually means not just listening to your favorite news sources. It means becoming educated by reading much more broadly as to the actual scientific arguments.
Jim Rhides
Webster Groves