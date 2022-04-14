Looking for a fun Easter activity for the kids? Celebrate the Easter holiday with egg hunts in Webster Groves and Kirkwood, hosted by the Lions Club.
• The Webster Groves Lions Club invites the community to its seventh annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at Eden Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood Ave.
Check-in begins at 10:15 a.m. with the hunt beginning at 11 a.m. Participants should bring their own baskets and a camera to snap a picture with the Easter Bunny. This event is free and open to children ages 11 and under. Register at webstergroveslions.org.
• The Kirkwood Lions Club annual Easter Egg Hunt is on Saturday, April 16, at Kirkwood Park. The hunt begins precisely at noon — and not a hare later.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.