The Webster Groves Lions Club July 4 Carnival & Barbecue is without a home — at least for now.
Webster Groves Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Davis said during a recent council work session that officials with the Lions Club have not been able to get approval to use the Moss Field parking lot from the Webster Groves School District for the carnival. The parking lot is currently undergoing renovations related to those at Hixson Middle School.
“They’ve asked if they could return to using the city’s Memorial Field, where the carnival was hosted for many years in the past, or else a field at Blackburn or Southwest parks,” Davis said. “However, Memorial Field would be a problem since the city has done a lot of renovations there since the last time the carnival was hosted there.”
Davis said the last time the carnival was located on Memorial Field, in 2016, more than $40,000 in repairs were needed afterward.
Davis said the city has put in new pop up sprinkler heads and that those devices would be unable to handle large tractor trailers — such as those used by carnival companies — driving over them without breaking and costing thousands of dollars in repairs.
Davis said the Lions also asked about the possibility of using the city’s entire recreation complex parking lot. In the last few years, the carnival has used about a third of the parking in front of the city’s complex in addition to the adjacent Moss Field parking lot.
“To not have parking at all on the rec center lot over 10 days would be tough for members of our fitness center, camps, gym, ice rink and more,” Davis said. “We would lose $7,000 to $15,000 in rentals and daily fees if no parking is available.”
Davis said there are no other facilities in the area large enough to host the carnival without having a negative impact on local businesses.
Webster Groves City Councilman Emerson Smith said the recreation center parking lot “is not a viable option due to income loss.”
Mayor Gerry Welch admitted that “it may be time to rethink this event.”
“Maybe an alternate activity works with Community Days going back to the old spirit of it, such as barbecue food trucks or just something smaller,” she said. “We know the carnival is not necessarily community based, and I hope we can think outside of the box on this.”
Davis said that if the size of the carnival were smaller, it would open more opportunities for a location.
