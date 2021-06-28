July 1-4
• Eden Theological Seminary
The Webster Groves Lions Club will hold its annual carnival and barbecue July 1-4 on the grounds of Eden Theological Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
“What better way to resume normal life in Webster Groves than to have the July 4th Lions Club Carnival and Barbecue,” Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival Chair Becky Speeler said. “That screams community and normalcy, and that screams all the things that are unique about Webster Groves. What better way to celebrate ... you get to eat half slabs of ribs, ride carnival rides, and sit with your family and friends and neighbors, and it’s such a great feeling to be a part of that.”
The carnival will feature at least 18 rides, plus several games. The carnival will make use of both the blacktop and grassy areas at Eden Theological Seminary. As for the barbecue, both dine-in and carry-out will be available.
The carnival and barbecue will also feature a biergarten and live music. July 1 Castillo takes the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. The Happy Ending Band performs July 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. Mindbenders is set for July 3, performing from 6 to 10 p.m. On July 4, the Rhythm Rockers entertain from 6 to 10 p.m.
Those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
PARKING: Parking is $5 at the Webster University parking garage, 568 Garden Ave., and $10 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave. All parking proceeds will assist Webster Groves bands with traveling costs and other expenses. Golf carts should be parked at either parking lot location. There will be no golf cart parking on the carnival grounds. The west parking lot at Eden Theological Seminary is reserved for individuals with disabilities.