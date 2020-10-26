Might the SG Collaborative developers and the Webster Groves community consider these ideas:
1. Is it at all feasible to physically connect “Old Webster Groves” with this new development proposal? It would provide access from both areas to the amenities offered by both including shopping, dining, banking, parking, strolling, etc. A pedestrian bridge (or tunnel?) spanning the railroad may be expensive, but it offers the possibility of removing a feeling of separation and detachment, and replacing it with inclusion and growth.
2. If one looks at Webster Groves from above might we see a “new” Old Webster Groves with borders of Kirkham, Gore, West Lockwood and South Rock Hill Road as opposed to two separate entities/neighborhoods ?
3. In discussions about the proposal, all parties should be talking about and “branding” the concept, incorporating the ideas mentioned above. Have I missed something — is there a name given to the conceptual plan ?
John Welter
Webster Groves
EDITOR’S NOTE: Construction of a pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks linking the new development to Old Webster is included in SG Collaborative’s proposal. Mr. Welter hasn’t missed anything, the proposal remains nameless.